Unleash Wild Adventure at the Raptor Rhapsody Event at the Wilderness Station

The Raptor Rhapsody Event is set to take place on Wednesday, November 5th, 2025, at 1 pm at the Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park (401 Volunteer Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37128).

Have you ever looked an owl in the eye, glared at a red-tailed hawk, or checked out a falcon’s wings? Here is your chance to learn about these master predators of the sky!

Each class will focus on a different bird of prey. Free for all ages. No registration needed.

For more information, call 615-217-3017 or email [email protected] the Wilderness Station

