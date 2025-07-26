Unleash the Wonder of Model Trains at the Nashville N-TRAK at Liberty’s Station

All Aboard for Family Fun! Come out to Liberty’s Station (850 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129) on Friday, September 5th & Saturday, September 6th, 2025 from 9:30 am – 1:30 pm, to experience the incredible Nashville N-TRAK N Scale Model Railroad Club in action!

The Liberty Station employees pour their heart into every inch of their model train setups—creating miniature worlds that are fascinating to explore for all ages.

Whether you’re a model railroading enthusiast or just looking for a fun family outing, you won’t want to miss it!

More information HERE.

About Liberty’s Station

Liberty’s Station is a progressive workforce pipeline where 90% of the employees have intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), physical disabilities, or other employment barriers. Employees are assessed, trained, and gain work experience to then confidently acquire long-term community employment.

