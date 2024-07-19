United Way’s Stuff the Bus Provides Local Students with School Supplies for the 13th Year

United Way of South Central Tennessee’s Stuff the Bus initiative is a community-sponsored event that provides school supplies for students in need. This year’s Stuff the Bus Collection Drive will take place on July 27th, 29th, and 30th.

The Stuff the Bus initiative has provided over 25,000 local students with school supplies since 2012. Each year the initiative gives more students the tools and confidence they need to succeed in school.

The Stuff the Bus initiative begins first with the collection of needed school supplies. Community members can purchase from the following list of school supplies:

Backpacks

Crayons (24 pk)

Markers, washable, broad tip (8pk)

Scissors, 5″ blunt tip

Glue sticks (2)

Pencil box

#2 pencils (12pk) Ticonderoga preferred

Colored pencils (12 pk)

Spiral Notebook (1 subject)

Eraser (Large, Pink)

Folder (two pockets)

Pencil sharpener (double barrel)

12″ Ruler

School supplies can be dropped off at various collection sites across Rutherford County through July 27th. For a list of collection sites, visit yourlocaluw.org/stuffthebusrutherford. Additionally, you can purchase from United Way’s Amazon Wish List and have the items shipped directly to the United Way office.

The Avenue Murfreesboro is hosting a collection party where the public can bring school supplies on Saturday, July 27th from 11 AM – 2 PM as a part of tax-free weekend. On July 29th, all remaining donations must be dropped off between 10 AM – 2 PM at Mitchell Nielson Primary. Volunteers will pack backpacks full of school supplies before they are distributed to Rutherford and Cannon County Schools, and Murfreesboro City Schools.

This year’s Stuff the Bus sponsors include City Auto, Rachel and Billy Bruce, City of Murfreesboro Water Resources Department, NFL Alumni Tennessee Chapter, Redstone Federal Credit Union, Regions Bank, Heritage South Community Credit Union, Ingram Content Group, Publix Super Markets and Publix Super Markets Charities, SmartBank, and Wilson Bank and Trust.

For more information about how you can support the Stuff the Bus initiative please visit https://www.yourlocaluw.org/stuffthebusrutherford

