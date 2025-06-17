United Way’s Catalyst Program: Creating the Leaders of Tomorrow

United Way of South Central Tennessee is now accepting applications for the 2025–2026 Catalyst Program, an initiative designed to equip emerging volunteer leaders with the tools, confidence, and connections to serve the nonprofit sector with purpose and impact.

The Catalyst Program spans nine interactive sessions and covers key areas such as governance, fundraising, advocacy, and financial accountability. Participants also gain hands-on exposure to nonprofit structures and leadership models, helping them discover how their passions and strengths align with community needs.

“If you’re passionate about giving back and looking to grow as a leader, the Catalyst Program is a great place to start,” said Lucie Burchfield, Vice President of Community and Engagement. “It offers a welcoming, hands-on space to learn about how nonprofits work, fundraising, and advocacy. I encourage anyone who’s ready to take that next step to apply and see how the Catalyst Program can help you grow!”

Designed for individuals ready to take action, the program connects like-minded participants and provides practical experience in community leadership.

Program Requirements for 2025–2026:

Attend the Introductory Session on Thursday, September 19 from 8–10 AM

Attend at least five of the nine sessions held throughout the year

Participate in a United Way volunteer opportunity

Complete an Agency Project

Submit a $150 participation fee

Whether your goal is to grow personally, develop professionally, or give back in a more meaningful way, the Catalyst Program offers a unique opportunity to invest in yourself and in your community. Applications open June 16.

To learn more and apply, visit www.yourlocaluw.org/catalyst

