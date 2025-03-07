United Way of South Central Tennessee Hosts Record Breaking Fundraiser

Storybook Breakfast is a chance for children to meet their favorite storybook characters, create crafts, and enjoy breakfast with family while all the proceeds go back into the local Imagination Library program.

In its sixth year, the event attracted over 500 attendees and raised more than $41,000 for the local Imagination Library, which currently serves more than 17,000 children in Rutherford and Cannon counties each month. This program, established by Dolly Parton, sends children across the region a free, age appropriate book every month to promote early reading. Locally, the United Way of South Central Tennessee and the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation are the sustaining partners, purchasing books and paying the postage so that this program can remain free to enrolled families.

This year’s event took place at Overall Creek Elementary school and featured numerous popular characters: Bluey, Maisy, the Berenstain Bears siblings, Pete the Cat, Ladybug Girl, Peter Rabbit, and Curious George. Characters, crafts, storytime, puppet shows, and a delicious breakfast were provided for the children and their families in attendance. It offers a chance for children to engage creatively and the community to come together for a great cause.

