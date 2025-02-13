United Way of South Central Tennessee Grant Process is Open for Applications

Through the United Way of South Central Tennessee (UWSCTN) grant program, partners dollars go further with strategic investments in the areas of financial stability, early childhood development, mental health and substance abuse, and healthy behaviors. Grant applications for the 2025-2026 year are now open.

Proposals for a one-year grant are currently being accepted and are due on March 20th at 11:59 PM. All current grant commitments from United Way of South Central Tennessee will conclude on June 30, 2025. Any agency interested in funding July 1, 2025 – June 30, 2026 must submit a new application.

In 2025, all requests must align to a Bold Goal 2030 (financial stability, early childhood development, mental health and substance abuse, or healthy behaviors) as well as at least one strategy and tactic and 2-3 shared measurements within the bold goal for which you are applying. Non-profits must also be a 501(c)(3) or have IRS equivalent nonprofit status, have one full year of operation before applying for funding, and must serve one or more of the counties within UWSCTN service area. UWSCTN also offers collaborative funding for programs that address a gap in services in Rutherford and Cannon counties.

Ella Weaver, Vice President of Collective Impact of UWSCTN shares, “We’re excited to launch this year’s grant application to support the transformative work happening across Rutherford and Cannon counties. Through collective impact and partnership, these funds will help our neighbors thrive and build stronger foundations for the future. We are deeply grateful all United Way supporters who make this vital work possible.”

Award notifications will be sent out in June. The grant application and all resources are available at yourlocaluw.org/grants.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email