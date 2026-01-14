United Way of South Central Tennessee announces Baby Basics Collection Drive

United Way of South Central Tennessee (UWSCTN) announces the Baby Basics Collection Drive presented by Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford on Thursday, February 19th 2026.

Baby Basics is an initiative to give parents and babies a healthy start by providing them with some essentials that every family needs. The goal is to alleviate some of the financial burden that new families experience, while also connecting parents to necessary resources and assistance in their local community. UWSCTN is collecting all sizes of unopened packages of diapers and wipes.

After items are collected, they are sorted and distributed to local organizations that can identify families in need of these resources. Some of these organizations are Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, Portico Pregnancy Center, Holloway High School, Rutherford County Safe Baby Court, StoneCrest Medical Center, and more.

There are several ways the community can make a difference through Baby Basics:

Volunteer: Volunteer opportunities are available for groups and individuals in both Murfreesboro and Tullahoma. You can learn more and sign up for volunteering are on the website.

Donate: A $30 donation will provide essential items for a new parent. Donations made will directly impact local families in need.

Give Baby Basics: Collect new baby items (diapers and wipes) and drop them off at a local collection site before February 17th. For a more convenient shopping experience, purchase from UWSCTN’s Amazon Wish List and have items shipped directly to United Way. For a list of collection sites, please visit our website: http://www.yourlocaluw.com/babybasics

Thank you to this year’s sponsors for making this event possible: Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, Fred Farrer Properties, City of Murfreesboro – Patterson Park, City of Murfreesboro Water Resources Department, Redstone Federal Credit Union, Nelson Mazda Murfreesboro, Fred Halfpap, Matthew and Julie Stump, Cornerstone Federal Credit Union, and Wilson Bank & Trust.

Please visit UWSCTN’s website for more information on how to get involved and give back through Baby Basics: yourlocaluw.org/babybasics.

