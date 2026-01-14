United Way of South Central Tennessee announces Baby Basics Collection Drive

By
Source Staff
-
0
3

United Way of South Central Tennessee (UWSCTN) announces the Baby  Basics Collection Drive presented by Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford on Thursday, February  19th 2026.

Baby Basics is an initiative to give parents and babies a healthy start by providing them with  some essentials that every family needs. The goal is to alleviate some of the financial burden  that new families experience, while also connecting parents to necessary resources and  assistance in their local community. UWSCTN is collecting all sizes of unopened packages of  diapers and wipes. 

After items are collected, they are sorted and distributed to local organizations that can identify  families in need of these resources. Some of these organizations are Ascension Saint Thomas  Rutherford, Portico Pregnancy Center, Holloway High School, Rutherford County Safe Baby  Court, StoneCrest Medical Center, and more.

There are several ways the community can make a difference through Baby Basics:

Volunteer: Volunteer opportunities are available for groups and individuals in both  Murfreesboro and Tullahoma. You can learn more and sign up for volunteering are on  the website.

Donate: A $30 donation will provide essential items for a new parent. Donations made  will directly impact local families in need.

Give Baby Basics: Collect new baby items (diapers and wipes) and drop them off at a  local collection site before February 17th. For a more convenient shopping experience,  purchase from UWSCTN’s Amazon Wish List and have items shipped directly to United  Way. For a list of collection sites, please visit our website: http://www.yourlocaluw.com/babybasics

Thank you to this year’s sponsors for making this event possible: Ascension Saint Thomas  Rutherford, Fred Farrer Properties, City of Murfreesboro – Patterson Park, City of Murfreesboro  Water Resources Department, Redstone Federal Credit Union, Nelson Mazda Murfreesboro,  Fred Halfpap, Matthew and Julie Stump, Cornerstone Federal Credit Union, and Wilson Bank &  Trust.

Please visit UWSCTN’s website for more information on how to get involved and give back  through Baby Basics: yourlocaluw.org/babybasics.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR