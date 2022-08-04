United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties Awards More Than $1 Million in Grants to Local Agencies

United Way of Rutherford & Cannon Counties (UWRCC) is awarding over $1 million in grants to 39 agency programs aligned with Bold Goals 2030 and demonstrating measurable progress toward these community goals.

In 2020, UWRCC adopted “Bold Goals 2030,” a strategic vision for making our community a stronger place for everyone who calls it home. Developed by key leaders, experts and community members, Bold Goals 2030 outlines key strategies that will help transform our community by addressing our most pressing needs.

“We are excited to partner with 39 programs in our community this year. These programs have been awarded a grant through a competitive process through our Community Impact Committee who feel that these programs will help us move the needle in our Bold Goals 2030 work. We look forward to continuing to make an impact in priority areas for our community,” shares Kristen Swann, Vice President of Collective Impact and Strategic Initiatives for United Way of Rutherford & Cannon Counties.

Thanks to Redstone Federal Credit Union, United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties will have the tools needed to track the meaningful and measurable improvements being made in the community. Redstone Federal Credit Union has provided a $22,500 grant over five years to provide the Clear Impact software to our community. This software will help measure shared outcomes among United Way’s grant recipients as well as track community-level data, while ensuring programs are being delivered in an equitable way.

“Redstone is excited to partner with the United Way in its efforts to support community organizations as they serve our neighbors and friends,’’ said Mike Panesi, Redstone’s Tennessee Vice President.

To learn more about United Way’s Bold Goals 2030, Grant Partners, or community impact, please visit yourlocaluw.org.

2022-2023 Grant Partners

Alive Hospice, Inc. – Nashville

Ann Campbell Early Learning Center

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle TN

Boys & Girls Clubs of Rutherford County

Cannon County Senior Citizens Center

Child Advocacy Center of Rutherford & Cannon Counties

City Schools Foundation

Discovery Center at Murfree Spring

Domestic Violence, Inc.

Dominion Financial Management

Doors of Hope

Insight Counseling Centers

Interfaith Dental Clinic Rutherford County

Kymari House

Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee

Mid-Cumberland Human Resource Agency

Nourish

Nurses for Newborns of Tennessee

Nurture the Next

Read To Succeed

Rutherford County Habitat for Humanity

Rutherford County Primary Care & Hope Clinic

Special Kids

STARS (Students Taking a Right Stand)

Stepping Stones Safe Haven

The Community Helpers of Rutherford County

The Family Center

The Salvation Army (Rutherford County)

Volunteer Behavioral Health Care

Waves, Inc.

Wee Care Daycare