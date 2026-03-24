United Way Hosts Volunteer Week in Partnership With Volunteer Bank

United Way of South Central Tennessee is hosting a week-long initiative called Volunteer Week, presented by Volunteer Bank, on Sunday, April 19th through Saturday, April 25th. This event takes place alongside National Volunteer Week and celebrates the connection and impact that volunteers bring to our local community.

United Way Volunteer Week aims to improve the community through connecting passionate individuals and civic groups with nonprofit organizations. Volunteer projects range from landscaping and maintenance to packing baskets for food delivery. With seven days to choose from, United Way hopes to welcome more than 150 volunteers of all ages in each of the seven communities the organization serves: Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, Lincoln, Moore, Rutherford, and Warren counties.

Presented by Volunteer Bank, volunteers can assist agencies such as Beesley Animal Foundation, Boys & Girls Club, CASA Works, Child Advocacy Center, HorsePlay Inc., Interfaith Dental, Murfreesboro City Schools, Prevention Coalition for Success, United Way of South Central Tennessee, and Warren County Meals on Wheels.

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If you are interested in volunteering, as an individual or with a group, you can learn more about Volunteer Days projects taking place at yourlocaluw.org/volunteerweek.

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