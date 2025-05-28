United Way Celebrates Graduates of Catalyst Program

On May 15th, twenty-three local business leaders graduated from United Way’s Catalyst program. During the nine-month program, participants connected directly with local nonprofits through agency tours and projects.

The Catalyst program aims to train volunteers to serve in nonprofit leadership roles. Program participants learn about governance, financial accountability, diversity, equity and inclusion, and more topics related to nonprofit leadership. Participants also engage in social responsibility through advocacy, giving and volunteerism.

This year’s cohort took a closer look at the roles and responsibilities of nonprofits. By connecting with local nonprofits, participants developed a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities within our community. These experiences often spark a continued commitment to service, empowering graduates to step into leadership roles and give back in meaningful ways.

2024-2025 Catalyst Participants include:

Mallory Uhles, Miller Loughry Beach Insurance Services Inc.

Nancy Gastelum, Redstone Federal Credit Union

Jeremy Fuller, Farm Bureau

Ashley Crouch, FSNB, N.A.

Beth Binkley, YMCA

Bethany Pennington, Fully Promoted

Lane Hargrove, Pinnacle Financial Partners

Elizabeth Smith, TN Voices

Deborah Stevens-Barnett, Middle TN Electric

Beth Dempsey, Belt Family Realty

Joseph Howard, Premier Healthcare Consulting, LLC

Kristen Janson, Middle Tennessee State University

Shalonda Brown, Boys & Girls Clubs of Rutherford County

Halanda Burden, Asurion

Maggie Richard Lee, Wilson Bank and Trust

Casey Brown, MTSU

Samantha Meyer, First Community Mortgage

Laura Wade, First Community Mortgage

Carrie Smotherman, A Mortgage Boutique a division of First Community Mortgage

Megan Chastain, First Community Mortgage

Tricia Pohlman, First Community Mortgage

Chris Farmer, Redstone Federal Credit Union

Allie Tompkins, Pinnacle Financial Partners

