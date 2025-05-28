United Way Celebrates Graduates of Catalyst Program

On May 15th, twenty-three local business leaders graduated from United Way’s Catalyst program. During the nine-month program, participants connected directly with local nonprofits through agency tours and projects.
The Catalyst program aims to train volunteers to serve in nonprofit leadership roles. Program participants learn about governance, financial accountability, diversity, equity and inclusion, and more topics related to nonprofit leadership. Participants also engage in social responsibility through advocacy, giving and volunteerism.
This year’s cohort took a closer look at the roles and responsibilities of nonprofits. By connecting with local nonprofits, participants developed a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities within our community. These experiences often spark a continued commitment to service, empowering graduates to step into leadership roles and give back in meaningful ways.
2024-2025 Catalyst Participants include:
Mallory Uhles, Miller Loughry Beach Insurance Services Inc.
Nancy Gastelum, Redstone Federal Credit Union
Jeremy Fuller, Farm Bureau
Ashley Crouch, FSNB, N.A.
Beth Binkley, YMCA
Bethany Pennington, Fully Promoted
Lane Hargrove, Pinnacle Financial Partners
Elizabeth Smith, TN Voices
Deborah Stevens-Barnett, Middle TN Electric
Beth Dempsey, Belt Family Realty
Joseph Howard, Premier Healthcare Consulting, LLC
Kristen Janson, Middle Tennessee State University
Shalonda Brown, Boys & Girls Clubs of Rutherford County
Halanda Burden, Asurion
Maggie Richard Lee, Wilson Bank and Trust
Casey Brown, MTSU
Samantha Meyer, First Community Mortgage
Laura Wade, First Community Mortgage
Carrie Smotherman, A Mortgage Boutique a division of First Community Mortgage
Megan Chastain, First Community Mortgage
Tricia Pohlman, First Community Mortgage
Chris Farmer, Redstone Federal Credit Union
Allie Tompkins, Pinnacle Financial Partners
