United Launches “Home for Gig-Mas” Giveaway

United Communications, Middle Tennessee’s only 8 Gig Premier fiber broadband provider, is turning up the holiday spirit with its Home for Gig-Mas Giveaway, a festive celebration of the power of connection.

Running now through December 7, 2025, the giveaway is United’s way of saying thank you to the neighbors who power its network and make Middle Tennessee such a special place to call home.

“At United, we believe the holidays are about connection,” said William Bradford, president and CEO of United Communications. “We’re incredibly grateful for the growing number of Tennesseans who trust us to keep them connected every day. This giveaway is our way of saying thank you for making United part of your home and community.”

Three randomly selected winners will each unwrap a MacBook Pro, AirPods Pro, and a custom United laptop bag with wireless-charging mousepad—a bundle built to help them work, play, and stay connected in style. Altogether, the prizes total nearly $7,000 in value.

How to Enter:

Joining the fun is easy! Scan the QR code featured on United’s promotional materials or visit the Home for Gig-Mas webpage to submit your entry.

After entries close on December 7, three individuals will be selected at random and notified on December 10, 2025. United will coordinate prize delivery directly.

Residents of Bedford, Davidson, Franklin, Giles, Lincoln, Marshall, Maury, Moore, Rutherford, Williamson, and Wilson counties—whether current United customers or not—are eligible to enter. Participants must be 18 years or older and live full-time within United’s service area.

For more than 75 years, United Communications has served Middle Tennessee through lightning-fast connections, local service, and a passion for community. This season, United invites everyone to celebrate what really matters: great Wi-Fi, great people, and the joys of being home for Gig-Mas.

MORE NEWS

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email