United Communications Secures $230M Loan to Accelerate Fiber Expansion

United Communications, Middle Tennessee’s leading fiber internet provider, today announced it has closed a $230 million credit facility with CoBank to further accelerate the company’s ongoing fiber broadband expansion across the region.

The new financing builds on United’s long-standing partnership with CoBank, one of the largest private providers of credit to the U.S. rural economy. The new facility will enhance the company’s ability to fund large-scale fiber infrastructure projects and strategic acquisitions as United expands its network to reach over 250,000 homes and businesses by 2027.

Additionally, as part of Project UNITE, United expects to receive a significant amount of federal BEAD grant funding. The new credit facility will support United’s required matching fund obligations, enabling the company to serve the remaining unserved locations across its communities.

“Middle Tennessee’s growth depends on internet infrastructure that can keep up—at home, at work, in classrooms, and in the field,” said William Bradford, president and CEO of United Communications. “This new CoBank financing gives us additional strength and flexibility to keep building at speed, especially in high-demand communities across our Middle Tennessee service area.”

Expansion Momentum Continues

In the near future, United plans to invest more than $100 million to expand fiber infrastructure in Brentwood, Franklin, Murfreesboro, and Lebanon, extending internet access to thousands of additional Middle Tennessee Electric members and positioning the network to meet future demand.

This expansion is also complemented by the growth of United’s Communities Division, which is scaling fiber access to more than 20,000 homes and apartments across Middle Tennessee.

United’s fiber network is being built to support next-generation capabilities, including multi-gigabit speeds and emerging quantum-ready technologies, ensuring Middle Tennessee remains competitive in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

“CoBank has been an important partner as we scale our fiber network and keep pace with Middle Tennessee’s growth,” said Kristin Jackson, CFO at United Communications. “With this new financing, we’re accelerating work in communities that need more bandwidth, more reliability, and a local provider that’s here for the long haul.”

Click for More News

Keep up with United’s progress as it expands 8 Gig Premier fiber broadband across Middle Tennessee and learn more about Project UNITE by visiting https://united.net/project-unite/.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email