United Communications Highlights Year of Community Investment Across Middle Tennessee in 2025

United Communications, Middle Tennessee’s leading fiber internet provider, is celebrating a landmark year of community engagement in 2025, supporting more than 120 local events, programs, and nonprofit initiatives across 11 counties.

From school athletics and technology clubs to major regional festivals and charitable fundraisers, United contributed more than $250,000 through local sponsorships and direct giving as part of its enduring commitment to strengthening the communities it serves.

“United Communications was founded right here in Middle Tennessee, so giving back isn’t just something we do—it’s in our DNA as a local company,” said William Bradford, president and CEO of United Communications. “Every sponsorship, every donation, and every community partnership is part of our promise to support the places our employees and customers call home.”

Throughout the year, United invested in local chambers of commerce, economic development organizations, and leadership development groups to strengthen Middle Tennessee’s business ecosystem, including partnerships with Rutherford Cable, Leadership Bedford, and Williamson Inc. This commitment extends beyond just sponsorships, with several United employees actively serving on boards across Middle Tennessee organizations that support local growth and development.

United also provided direct financial support to dozens of youth programs and education initiatives, including athletic teams, marching bands, and after-school learning and mentoring programs. Highlights in 2025 include $40,000 in scholarships to local high school graduates and $15,000 in education grants.

The company’s philanthropic efforts extended to many of Middle Tennessee’s cornerstone charitable organizations. In 2025, United supported the Salvation Army’s Beyond the Bells program, the Child Advocacy Center’s Light Up the Night event, the Red Cross Heroes Luncheon, and key local events such as the Wings of Freedom Fish Fry in Smyrna and Hometown Heroes Walk in Murfreesboro.

United Communications showcased its commitment to the essential frontline workers who protect and serve Middle Tennessee communities by investing in Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, local Rotary fundraisers, and events supporting first responders.

As of November 2025, United Communications proudly provides free fiber internet service to 16 volunteer fire departments and first responders in Middle Tennessee, as well as ultra-fast 8 Gig connections at the Boys & Girls Club of Bedford County in Shelbyville and the Boys & Girls Club of Rutherford County in Smyrna. The company also provides free Wi-Fi networks in the historic town squares of Franklin, Lewisburg, Petersburg, and Shelbyville.

As United continues expanding Middle Tennessee’s fastest residential internet service, 8 Gig Premier, it remains equally focused on lifting up local organizations, strengthening community connections, and ensuring that the region continues to thrive.

Keep up with United’s commitment to the community by visiting https://united.net/about-us/community-involvement.

