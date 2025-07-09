United Communications Celebrates 40,000th Broadband Customer

United Communications, Middle Tennessee’s largest locally based fiber internet provider, announced that it has connected its 40,000th broadband customer, Susan Hall of Smyrna, Tennessee.

Susan, who recently relocated to the area, shared that securing fast, reliable internet was a top priority as she settled into her new home.

“I moved to Tennessee almost two months ago and asked my new neighbor, my cousin, and even my real estate agent. Everyone said to go with United Communications for internet,” said Susan. “There haven’t been any outages or service interruptions, despite the frequent thunderstorms we’ve had recently. The Wi-Fi signal is strong and reliable, and it handles everything I need. I’ve been super pleased with their service.”

After reaching the milestone of 100,000 total locations served earlier this year, United continued investing in high-speed infrastructure by expanding its 8 Gig internet service to several communities—including Smyrna, now one of the fastest-connected towns in the state. This expansion is part of United’s broader mission to close the digital divide across Middle Tennessee, particularly in underserved and rural areas.

“Reaching 40,000 broadband customers is about much more than a number—it’s a sign of the growing demand for world-class connections, regardless of where our customers choose to live, work, or learn,” said William Bradford, president and CEO of United Communications. “Susan’s story is one we’re hearing more often: people relocating to Middle Tennessee and discovering from their neighbors that United is a local provider they can trust.”

To mark the special occasion, United surprised Susan with a gift basket brimming with gourmet goodies created by Heavenly Treats, a Smyrna-based small business and fellow United Communications broadband customer.

With over 4,800 miles of fiber infrastructure and partnerships with both Middle Tennessee Electric and Duck River Electric, United Communications is building for the future. The company has rolled out 8 Gig internet availability to multiple communities across its service area, including Shelbyville, Nolensville, Franklin, Brentwood, and beyond. 8 Gig is United Communications’ fastest and most advanced residential internet plan, designed for gamers, remote workers, content creators, and smart homes.

