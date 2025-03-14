United Communications Becomes Middle TN’s Largest Fiber Internet Provider

United Communications recently announced that its rapidly expanding fiber broadband network has reached 100,000 total locations. This milestone makes United the dominant fiber broadband provider across an 11-county service area that includes the Greater Nashville area.

Since reaching the milestone of 50,000 locations served at the end of 2022, United has accelerated its buildout, adding more than 1,100 route miles to its regional infrastructure. This growth has not only increased the network’s reach but also enhanced its speed and reliability.

Building on this momentum, in November 2024, the company announced the launch of its 8 Gig fiber internet, the fastest residential broadband connection available in Middle Tennessee. With symmetrical upload and download speeds, rock-solid reliability, and no data caps, contracts, or hidden fees, it delivers the ultimate online experience.

“The urgency of our work is driven by our commitment to making connections possible for every person living, learning, and working in Middle Tennessee,” said William Bradford, President and CEO of United Communications. “This is only the latest milestone on our journey to serve everyone who lives and works in Middle Tennessee, and we’re not slowing down. Over the next two years, we plan to double our reach once again, expanding our fiber network to 200,000 internet connections across the region.”

Bradford credited its long-standing relationships with local governments and its cooperative utility partners at Middle Tennessee Electric and Duck River Electric for the rapid doubling of United’s fiber network.

Last year, the company announced an infrastructure-sharing agreement that enables it to rapidly deploy fiber broadband service to a majority of Middle Tennessee Electric customers through existing underground conduit. Called “Stealth Fiber,” this innovative new construction method is speeding up United’s ability to expand its network into existing and developing communities while minimizing the need for crews to dig, trench, or drill into the earth.

Originally founded in 1947 as a rural telephone provider serving Middle Tennessee farming families, United’s approach to growth reflects a stark contrast to many of its largest competitors, which began by only serving Tennessee’s largest cities.

“United’s fiber network is growing in a different direction—from our rural communities into our major population centers,” added Bradford. “As a result, our network is larger and reaches much further than any other network in the region to deliver light-speed connectivity to all our customers.”

United serves residential, small business, and enterprise-level customers with a range of right-sized connectivity options and the very latest in consumer technology, including multi-gig connections, Wi-Fi 6-capable gateways, and easy-to-use mesh networking solutions.

The company also offers BizControl—an easy-to-use mobile device app that helps business owners get the most out of their internet service, including the ability to manage multiple independent networks and a customizable built-in firewall to keep sensitive data highly secure.

To experience the fastest, most reliable internet in Middle Tennessee backed by world-class, local customer service, check your address for service at United.net.

