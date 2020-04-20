United Communications, Middle Tennessee’s leading provider of fiber and fixed wireless internet services, and Middle Tennessee Electric, the state’s largest electric cooperative, affirmed that they have been awarded $1.3 million through the Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Grant to provide service to the Eagleville community in Rutherford County.

The announcement was made by Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development. William Bradford, President and CEO of United Communications, Chris Jones, President and CEO of Middle Tennessee Electric, in conjunction with Chad Leeman, Mayor of Eagleville, offered their appreciation to the state and their commitment to bringing fiber-based internet to this community. United, in partnership with Middle Tennessee Electric, will contribute an additional $1.7 million in funds to complete the broadband project, bringing the total project cost to just over $3.0 million.

“United already operates broadband networks to the west and south of Eagleville. This project allows us to extend critical broadband services to this underserved area,” said William Bradford, President and CEO of United Communications. “Ultimately, this grant will allow us to build approximately 91 miles of fiber to provide high-speed internet to 658 unserved business and residential customers of the broader Eagleville community, which include portions of the City of Eagleville and the surrounding unincorporated areas of Rutherford County.”

“We have long heard from our members in Eagleville about a lack of broadband service,” said Chris Jones, President and CEO of Middle Tennessee Electric. “We’re honored to be part of answering this need, along with our partners at United. We appreciate Gov. Lee and our legislators who continue to step up and provide grant monies to help rural areas get the access to high-speed broadband they need.”

“This grant will allow high speed broadband to the Eagleville area and allow it to be offered at an affordable rate,” said Chad Leeman, Mayor of Eagleville. “This is a win for both our residents and businesses, not to mention the ability to attract new businesses to our city. This will also assist in allowing people to work from home. This has certainly been a concern during these trying times.”

In respect of our current stay at home order by the Governor, each spoke via video which can be streamed from United’s website, www.united.net or on MTEMC’s website, www.mtemc.com.