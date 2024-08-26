United Communications Announces $24.4 Million High-Speed Fiber Internet Expansion in Maury County

Thanks to a recent announcement from United Communications, residents of Maury County can rejoice in a future of expanded high-speed fiber internet service. United has announced a $24.4 million fiber internet construction project in Maury County that will expand high-speed internet to more than 6,500 homes, businesses, schools, and other important community institutions.

Explore the details of this critical fiber internet expansion project in Middle Tennessee:

United Communications Begins Maury County Resident Fiber Internet Sign-Ups

A coverage map of Maury County showing current and planned fiber broadband coverage. (United Communications)

United announced the new construction project at a recent groundbreaking event in Santa Fe, Tennessee, where team members celebrated a new infrastructure site in collaboration with Duck River Electric Membership Corporation (DREMC) and local Maury County government officials, including Mayor Sheila Butt.

DREMC Interim President and CEO Troy Crowell expressed his excitement for the new Maury County project, “Groundbreaking events usually mean that something big is coming to an area, and this one is no different. It is exciting to see Project UNITE continue connecting rural places in Middle Tennessee to high-speed internet service, and Duck River Electric is honored to be a part of supporting this effort in Maury County and in other communities that we serve.”

United has officially begun signing up new fiber internet customers in Maury County as part of the multi-year, $24.4 million fiber expansion investment, bringing much-needed high-speed internet capabilities to the region.

“It became very clear over the past three years that it was imperative for thousands of adults and students to have better communication options in our county,” Mayor Sheila Butt explained. “Duck River Electric, United Communications, the State of Tennessee, and Maury County have all stepped up to the plate together to make this happen!”

United Communications and Project UNITE

Project UNITE is an initiative through United Communications to establish high-speed internet coverage throughout Middle Tennessee. The initiative particularly focuses on areas that have been historically under-connected or underserved by telecommunications companies. In late 2022, United and its parent company, Middle Tennessee Electric, secured $53.4 million in broadband infrastructure grants on behalf of six county governments through the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund.

The largest share of that grant funding ($17 million) was awarded to Maury County. To ensure widespread fiber internet connectivity in the region, United Communications and the Maury County Commission committed to a combined $7.4 million in supplemental funding for a total investment of $24.4 million.

“We’re committed to doing everything we can to help our neighbors get the fast, reliable internet service they need with the value they deserve,” said United Communications’ Josh Lynch, Chief Operating Officer and Maury County resident. “Folks who sign up now can take advantage of the grant to cover installation costs, making it especially beneficial for properties with long driveways and potentially expensive fiber runs. This is a great opportunity to save money not only on installation but also on monthly service costs, all while enjoying exceptional customer service.”

United Communications has committed to establishing connections to 4,000 Maury County residents by mid-2025 with grant-backed construction projects. With the additional investments of United and the Maury County Commission, another 2,500 addresses in the county will receive fiber internet expansion.

Middle Tennessee Residents Save with United Communications – Check Your Service Area Today

On average, Middle Tennessee residents can save approximately $70 per month by switching to United Communications internet from satellite internet and enjoy more than twice the speed of 5G home internet connections.

Learn more about United Communications’ fiber broadband services for residential, business, and enterprise customers at United.net.

If you’re a Maury County resident, sign up with United today to ensure your access to fiber internet service and avoid potential costly installation fees by adding your address to the homes covered by this program.

Get Connected with United Communications!

United Communications is a leading provider of internet and phone services to enterprise-class businesses and residential customers in Middle Tennessee. United has been nationally and regionally recognized, including a 2024 Gold Stevie® Award by The 22nd American Business Awards®, 2024 and 2023 Best Places To Work from the Nashville Business Journal, 2023 Top 100 Fiber-To-The-Home Leader, 2023 Torch Award from the BBB, and a Smart Rural Community Provider℠.

United operates more than 3,800 route miles of fiber covering portions of Bedford, Davidson, Franklin, Giles, Lincoln, Marshall, Maury, Moore, Rutherford, Williamson, and Wilson counties. United Communications is a service of Middle Tennessee Electric.

United offers fiber and high-speed internet to much of Middle Tennessee, but they are continuing to expand fiber-optic lines to reach rural and under-connected communities. Many areas are either under construction or slated for expansion. Search your address availability to find out when United Communications will come to your address.

Learn more about United Communications and get started with your multi-gig fiber connection today!

