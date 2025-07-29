Unite and Celebrate at the 9th Annual Rutherford Recovery Fest

The 9th Annual Rutherford Recovery Fest is set to take place on Saturday, September 6th, 2025 from 10 am – 2 pm at the Family Worship Center (3045 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129).

This year’s family-friendly event will include exhibitors/resource tables, speakers, testimonials, music, and activities for kids.

This is a rain or shine event!

Event organizers will monitor for severe weather prior to the event and registered exhibitors and organizations will be notified of any changes.

If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities, please contact [email protected] and [email protected].

Resource vendors sign up HERE.

More information HERE.

