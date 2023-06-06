Understanding Internet Speed and How it Impacts Internet Service Plans

As you evaluate internet service plans, you might need clarification on why one costs more than another or what makes one more high quality than another. Internet speed is a significant factor in pricing and evaluating plans. But what is internet speed, and what does it mean for your home or business? Here’s a look at what you need to know.

What is Internet Speed?

Internet speed refers to the rate of data transmission. It is measured as bits per second. So when you see a service plan with 100 Mbps bandwidth, that tells you that you can download 100 megabits per second. These metrics are measured as the maximum amount of data that your connection can transmit at any time.

The higher your bandwidth, the faster you can send and receive data. Many internet service providers offer higher download speeds and slower upload speeds. For example, many providers offer 100 Mbps down and 10 Mbps up.

United Communications, an internet service provider serving middle Tennessee, is unique in that it offers the same speeds up as it does down.

Illustration of How Internet Speed Works

Still unsure what the big deal is with bandwidth? This illustration may help you envision it.

Imagine your internet service is like a road. So long as your car is the only one on the road, you’ll have no trouble going through. But as more motorists join you on the road, you might experience some congestion.

In that case, expanding the road with more lanes helps traffic continue to flow, much like adding more bandwidth to your internet service can help your data flow smoothly and avoid issues like buffering.

The more devices you have connected to your internet service, the more bandwidth you’ll likely need. On average, residential internet service plans have 22 connected devices. The more devices in your home, the more you might start to see slower load speeds depending on your internet service.

Even when you don’t think you’re using data, your connected devices might be uploading or downloading data just to keep the information up to date, such as in the case of a smartwatch you aren’t actively clicking or checking. All your apps are still updating in the background.

Tips for Maximizing Your Internet Speed

Regardless of the internet speed you choose for your home or business, you can maximize the bandwidth that you have. Here are some tips for doing so.

Centrally located routers can help you get the best speeds no matter where you’re connected from within your home or business. Walls, windows and mirrors will all impact your connection quality, so try to place the router in an unobstructed location. Different devices might experience different speeds. So before you get concerned that you aren’t getting the bandwidth your internet service provider promised you, test your speed on another device. Older devices tend to experience slower speeds compared with newer devices. Wired connections are always faster than Wi-Fi connections. For devices that you need optimal speeds from, such as a work computer, consider using a wired connection. If you’re still struggling with internet speeds, you might benefit from moving your router, investing in a stronger router, or purchasing a mesh network system.

A strong internet connection is essential for work, school and entertainment. That’s why United Communications has increased the bandwidth options. What was once a 300 Mbps plan is now 500 Mbps for the same price. The same is true of what used to be a 600 Mbps plan. Now those plans are 750 Mbps to better serve customers and their needs.

See if coverage is available in your area to experience Tennessee’s internet service provider with the highest customer ratings for service and quality.

Have a question for United Communications? Fill out the form below: