Tuesday, May 12, 2026
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Home La Vergne Underpass Closure Planned On Old Nashville Highway In La Vergne

Underpass Closure Planned On Old Nashville Highway In La Vergne

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Drivers in La Vergne should prepare for a temporary road closure today as maintenance work is scheduled near the George Chaney underpass.

City officials say Old Nashville Highway at the George Chaney underpass will be closed from 10 a.m. until noon on May 12 for road maintenance work.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and allow extra travel time while the closure is in place.

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Additional information is available through the City of La Vergne’s alert page at City of La Vergne Alert Page.

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