Undercover Operation in Murfreesboro Leads to Arrest of Men Accused of Soliciting Minors

An undercover operation led by the Murfreesboro Police Department’s Special Investigations Section – Internet Crimes Against Children, with assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Human Trafficking Unit, resulted in the arrest of two men accused of soliciting minors for sex.

Detectives arrested Jason Roberts, 51, and Mark Boyd, 42, during a two-day operation on Oct. 23 and 24. Roberts and Boyd are charged with patronizing prostitution of a minor. In addition, Boyd faces charges of simple possession and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators said both men went to local hotels believing they were meeting underage girls.

Police booked both men into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Roberts’ bond was set at $45,000, and Boyd’s at $50,000. Both have since been released.

They are scheduled to appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court on December 10.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email