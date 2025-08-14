Uncover Creativity at the 2nd Annual Fall Art & Craft Fair at Oaklands Mansion

Join Oaklands Mansion (901 North Maney Avenue, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37130) for the 2nd Annual Fall Art & Craft Fair on Saturday, September 6th, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

No reservations or tickets are required.

Sponsored by Visit Rutherford TN, Wall Street, and Murfreesboro Little Theatre.

Parking is located at the pavilion at 427 Roberts Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. Overflow parking is streetside. Please follow all City of Murfreesboro parking guidelines. Do not block fire hydrants, mailboxes, or our neighbor’s driveways; you will be towed. No parking on the grass at Oaklands Park.

-Celebrate Murfreesboro’s talent with Oaklands Mansion

-Help support our mission to enhance our community’s quality of life.

-Shop fine art, handmade crafts, and vintage items

-Enjoy the tastes of local food trucks and vendors.

-Learn about Murfreesboro’s history and discover other community activities, clubs, and events to enjoy.

The first 100 guests will receive a shopping bag with special goodies.

The fair will also have a scavenger hunt, door prizes, and live music

The Mansion will be open for self-guided tours for the special price of $5 per person.

If you would like to sign up to be a vendor at this year’s fair, please fill out the form linked HERE.

More information HERE.

