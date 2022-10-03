Monday, October 3, 2022
Uncle Dave Macon Days Returns Oct 7-8 at a New Venue

Starting from humble beginnings on the lawn of the Rutherford County Courthouse in 1978, Uncle Dave Macon Days has been a Middle Tennessee tradition. Uncle Dave Macon Days moves to The Fountains, October 7-8, 2022. Festival organizers invite you to the long-awaited moment for the root’s music celebration at this new venue for 2022. Join the excitement!

Uncle Dave Macon Days is a roots rendezvous which honors traditional American music and the career of the first superstar of the Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Hall of Famer, Uncle Dave Macon. This year marks the 43rd Anniversary of the Uncle Dave Macon Days.

DONATE to Uncle Dave Macon Days non-profit HERE! Thank you!

Friday, October 7, 2022

4:00 pm – Gates Open

5:00 – 6:30: Glade City Rounders

6:45 – 6:50: Opening Ceremony

6:50 – 7:30: Uncle Dave’s Birthday Celebration featuring: Leroy Troy & Mike Doubler(Uncle Dave Historian & Great, Great Grandson)

7:45 – 9:00: Jake Leg Stompers

9:15 – 10:45: Uncle Shuffelo & His Haint Hollow Hootenanny

Saturday, October 8, 2022

11:00 am – Gates Open

1:00 – 2:30 pm: Will MacLean Band

3:00 – 4:30 pm: Mid State Cloggers Square Dance

5:00 – 6:30 pm: Caleb Christopher Edwards

7:00 – 8:30 pm: Jake Leg Stompers

9:00 – 10:30 pm: The Cleverlys

