Uncle Dave Macon Days Presents Roots Rendezvous This September

A long-running Middle Tennessee festival celebrating traditional music and arts is set to return in 2026, bringing back a beloved national competition and a full weekend of performances and community events.

Uncle Dave Macon Days Presents Roots Rendezvous will take place September 11–13, 2026, at Hop Springs in Murfreesboro. The annual festival, now approaching five decades, highlights the region’s deep musical roots while supporting arts and education across Middle Tennessee.

A major highlight of the weekend will be the return of the National Old-Time Banjo Contest, scheduled for Saturday, September 12 at 10 a.m. The contest will feature multiple categories, including old-time and bluegrass banjo, traditional fiddle, mandolin, dobro guitar, flat pick guitar, old-time singing, beginner musician, and band performances.

Organizers say the festival continues its mission of preserving early American music traditions, once commonly played in homes, barns, and small community gatherings, while also showcasing modern interpretations of those styles. A handcrafted vendor fair will also be part of the event, featuring local artists and makers.

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The festival honors Uncle Dave Macon, a pioneering performer known for his claw-hammer banjo style and early influence on country music. His legacy, which helped shape the sound of the Grand Ole Opry, remains central to the event’s purpose.

Proceeds from the festival support efforts to preserve roots music and expand educational opportunities through school and community programs across the region.

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