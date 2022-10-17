Monday, October 17, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeEntertainmentUltimate Halloween Event: Mayday Brewery Presents 'Rocky Horror Picture Show'
EntertainmentEventsFeaturedMurfreesboroMusic & EntertainmentRutherford CountyThings to Do

Ultimate Halloween Event: Mayday Brewery Presents ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’

Rutherford Source
By Rutherford Source
0
3
Rocky-Horror-Picture-Show-at-Mayday-Brewery

Join Mayday Brewery for the cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show!

Sweethearts Brad and Janet are stuck with a flat tire during a storm, then discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named “Rocky.”

Mayday Brewery will have the movie and a shadow cast production. There will be a limited amount of prop bags for sale at the door. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Costume contest at 9:00 p.m.

Admission: $25. Buy tickets here.

EVENT DETAILS:

Friday, October 28th
8:30 pm
Mayday Brewery
521 Old Salem Road
Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Previous articleW. Stonewall Music Group to Host ADOPT-A-MOM at Gallagher Guitar Co. on October 21
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Sourcehttps://rutherfordsource.com
Rutherford Source is your personal portal to all things Rutherford County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.