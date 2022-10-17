Ultimate Halloween Event: Mayday Brewery Presents ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’

Join Mayday Brewery for the cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show!

Sweethearts Brad and Janet are stuck with a flat tire during a storm, then discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named “Rocky.”

Mayday Brewery will have the movie and a shadow cast production. There will be a limited amount of prop bags for sale at the door. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Costume contest at 9:00 p.m.

Admission: $25. Buy tickets here.

EVENT DETAILS:

Friday, October 28th

8:30 pm

Mayday Brewery

521 Old Salem Road

Murfreesboro, TN 37129