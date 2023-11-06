Tyson Foods Recalls ‘Dino Chicken Nuggets’ Shipped to TN

From USDA:

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2023 – Tyson Foods, Inc. a Berryville, Ark., establishment, is recalling approximately 29,819 pounds of fully cooked, breaded, shaped chicken patty product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal pieces, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The frozen chicken patties were produced on September 5, 2023. The following product is subject to recall [view labels]:

29-oz. Plastic bag packages containing “Tyson FULLY COOKED FUN NUGGETS BREADED SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIES” with a Best If Used By date of SEP 04, 2024, and lot codes 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209 and 2483BRV0210.

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “P-7211” located on the back on the package. The product was shipped to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin for further distribution to the retail level.

The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS that it had received consumer complaints reporting small metal pieces in the chicken patty product.

There has been one reported minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.