Tyler Farr Announces Tour Stop in Nashville

Platinum-selling country artist Tyler Farr has announced his upcoming Quit Bein’ Country Tour, an intimate 15-date acoustic run kicking off February 2026 in Nashville at Exit/In. The tour follows the release of Farr’s latest EP, Quit Bein’ Country, which has already surpassed 1 million streams across platforms. The project’s focus track, “Love Me Back,” has also landed major New Music playlists across Spotify, Apple, CMT, CMA, ACM, Country Central, and more, further fueling the EP’s growing momentum.

Designed to bring fans closer than ever, the acoustic tour will feature stripped-back, story-driven performances of tracks from the new EP, along with Farr’s hit songs and fan favorites like “Redneck Crazy” and “A Guy Walks Into a Bar,” offering a rare chance to experience his signature vocals and raw emotion in a more personal setting. Tickets are on sale now — purchase yours HERE.

“I’m so excited to bring the Quit Bein’ Country Tour to fans in a way that feels personal and true to the heart of these new songs,” says Farr. “This EP comes from a real place, and these shows will too.”

The tour launches with a full-band kickoff performance at Nashville’s iconic Exit/In, setting the tone for the run before Farr takes the acoustic experience on the road.

Beyond the studio, Farr is known for his military support work, love for the outdoors, and high-energy live shows. He has toured with heavyweights like Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, and Florida Georgia Line, and recently showcased his signature edge on the fan-fueled collaboration “Country As Shit” featuring Jelly Roll.

The Quit Bein’ Country Tour ushers in a fresh chapter for Farr — one rooted in faith, family, and small-town values, while carrying the same honesty and grit his fans know and love.

