TWRA Youth Fish Art Contest Now Open

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is encouraging youth across the state in grades K-12 to submit their original artwork of any Tennessee native fish for the national Art of Conservation: Fish Art Contest. The contest was created by the nonprofit Wildlife Forever to encourage youth to become connected to the outdoors.

The contest is free to enter, and students can submit one 2D piece and one 3D piece. All participants must enter original artwork of a Tennessee fish in a natural habitat and may not replicate another artist’s work. Photos or videos used as a source material for inspiration of the artwork are allowed. Goldfish, guppies, bettas, and koi are not eligible for this contest.

Additionally, TWRA is adding its own specialty award this year, The Bill Dance Signature Lakes Award – in honor of the legacy of fishing legend Bill Dance and the TWRA’s work to develop premier fishing destinations across the state. To be considered for the award, students should enter artwork of largemouth or smallmouth bass or art featuring bass fishing.

All submissions must be entered through an online entry form. More information regarding rules, submission form, and requirements can be found on the Wildlife Forever Art of Conservation website. The last day for submitting artwork is Feb. 28, 2026.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.

