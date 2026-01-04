TWRA Winter Trout Stocking Continues Through February at 40+ Tennessee Locations

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s (TWRA) 2025-26 winter rainbow trout stocking program continues at selected locations as the New Year begins and will continue through February. TWRA’s spring stocking begins March 1.

The program provides numerous close-to-home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing.

There are more than 40 locations for this year’s winter trout stocking program. Many of the stocking locations are in urban areas and include walking trails, playgrounds, and pavilions, making them the perfect place to take the family, introduce children to fishing, or for brand new anglers. The list of locations and stocking dates can be found on TWRA’s website, www.tnwildlife.org.

The stocked trout will average about 10 inches in length. The daily creel limit is seven, except for a limit of five in the locations of the Community Lakes Fishing Program. These locations include Cameron Brown Lake in Germantown, Cedar Hill Park Pond in Madison, Camp Jordan in East Ridge, Pistol Creek/Green Belt Lake in Maryville, and Fountain City Lake in Knoxville. There is no size limit, and anglers are reminded that a trout license is needed in addition to the fishing license.

Please note that the dates and locations are subject to change. Updates can be found on TWRA’s website.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email