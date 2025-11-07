TWRA to Conduct CWD Sampling in White-Tailed Deer Across State

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) will be operating chronic wasting disease (CWD) sampling stations across the state on the opening day of the 2025 muzzleloader season, Saturday, Nov. 8, to monitor the presence of CWD in white-tailed deer populations. Hunters play a crucial role in this monitoring effort by bringing harvested deer to designated sampling locations.
CWD, a contagious and fatal neurological disease affecting deer, has been detected in 18 counties, all in West Tennessee except one positive county in Middle Tennessee (Lewis County). A complete list of counties where CWD has been detected is available at tnwildlife.org. By participating in CWD sampling, hunters can assist TWRA in early detection and prevent the disease from spreading.
Agency personnel will be taking samples at the following processors on Nov. 8:
TWRA REGION I (WEST TENNESSEE)
- Carroll County: P Ridge Processing, 820 Barton Road, McKenzie
- Chester County: Willis Family Processing, 6140 State Route 200, Henderson
- Fayette County: Dave’s Deer Processing, 1365 Burrell’s Cemetery Road, Arlington
- Hardin County: Sarah’s Deer Processing, 1070 Gin Road, Michie
- Henry County: K&J Processing, 11417 Highway 218 Bypass, Paris
- Humphreys County: Wallace Processing, 4195 Highway 70W, Waverly
- Madison County: Custom Deer Processing, 2130 Highway 18, Medon
- Madison County: Latham’s Meat Company, 3517 U.S. Highway 45, Jackson
- Weakley County: Birdwell’s Processing, 393 Airport Road, Greenfield
TWRA REGION II (MIDDLE TENNESSEE)
- Davidson County: Flower’s Processing, 4550 Eatons Creek Road, Nashville
- Franklin County: W&W Deer Processing. 485 Knight’s Church Road, Decherd
- Hickman County: Vaught’s Processing, 7143 Tennessee Highway 100, Bon Aqua
- Lawrence County: Bare Bones Deer Processing, 67 Good Hope Road, Lawrenceburg
- Marshall County: B&B Processing, 1850 Old Columbia Road, Lewisburg
- Maury County: Jerico Williams Processing, 2554 Sowell Mill Pike, Columbia
- Sumner County: Lucky Shot, Nick Tollie, 2926 Dobbins Pike, Portland
TWRA REGION III (CUMBERLAND PLATEAU, SOUTHEAST TENNESSEE)
- Bledsoe County: P 3 Processing, 27015 U.S. Highway 127, Dunlap
- Cumberland County: H&R Processing, 544 Saw Mill Road, Crossville
- Fentress County: G 2 Processing, 290 Leamon Hall Road, Clarkrange
- Hamilton County: Rogers Processing and Taxidermy, 1700 Dallas Lake Road, Soddy Daisy
- Jackson County: Whitleyville Station, 3255 Jennings Creek Highway, Whitleyville
- Marion County: Jerry Hamilton’s Processing, 1095 Bailey Lane Road, Whitwell
- Meigs County: Watts Bar Wildlife Artistry, 831 Ivy Moore Circle, Decatur
- Roane County: Treadway Deer Processing, 1020 S. Gateway Avenue, Rockwood
TWRA REGION IV (EAST TENNESSEE)
- Anderson County: Adams Taxidermy, 102 Shipe Road, Powell
- Carter County: H and H Market, 106 Nave Hollow Loop, Elizabethton
- Claiborne County: Cunningham’s Slaughter House, 860 Cedar Ford Road, Tazewell
- Hamblen County: Bulls Gap Custom Meats, 282 Ladrew Lane, Bulls Gap
- Hawkins County: McCoys Custom Meats, 225 Old Mill Road, Rogersville
- Loudon County: Rock Hill Taxidermy & Processing, 695 Smith Valley Road, Lenoir City
The TWRA urges hunters to participate in this vital surveillance effort to help maintain healthy deer populations across Tennessee. For more information on CWD, sampling efforts, and additional resources, please visit tnwildlife.org.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.
