TWRA to Conduct CWD Sampling in White-Tailed Deer Across State

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) will be operating chronic wasting disease (CWD) sampling stations across the state on the opening day of the 2025 muzzleloader season, Saturday, Nov. 8, to monitor the presence of CWD in white-tailed deer populations. Hunters play a crucial role in this monitoring effort by bringing harvested deer to designated sampling locations.

CWD, a contagious and fatal neurological disease affecting deer, has been detected in 18 counties, all in West Tennessee except one positive county in Middle Tennessee (Lewis County). A complete list of counties where CWD has been detected is available at tnwildlife.org. By participating in CWD sampling, hunters can assist TWRA in early detection and prevent the disease from spreading.

Agency personnel will be taking samples at the following processors on Nov. 8:

TWRA REGION I (WEST TENNESSEE)

Carroll County: P Ridge Processing, 820 Barton Road, McKenzie

Chester County: Willis Family Processing, 6140 State Route 200, Henderson

Fayette County: Dave’s Deer Processing, 1365 Burrell’s Cemetery Road, Arlington

Hardin County: Sarah’s Deer Processing, 1070 Gin Road, Michie

Henry County: K&J Processing, 11417 Highway 218 Bypass, Paris

Humphreys County: Wallace Processing, 4195 Highway 70W, Waverly

Madison County: Custom Deer Processing, 2130 Highway 18, Medon

Madison County: Latham’s Meat Company, 3517 U.S. Highway 45, Jackson

Weakley County: Birdwell’s Processing, 393 Airport Road, Greenfield

TWRA REGION II (MIDDLE TENNESSEE)

Davidson County: Flower’s Processing, 4550 Eatons Creek Road, Nashville

Franklin County: W&W Deer Processing. 485 Knight’s Church Road, Decherd

Hickman County: Vaught’s Processing, 7143 Tennessee Highway 100, Bon Aqua

Lawrence County: Bare Bones Deer Processing, 67 Good Hope Road, Lawrenceburg

Marshall County: B&B Processing, 1850 Old Columbia Road, Lewisburg

Maury County: Jerico Williams Processing, 2554 Sowell Mill Pike, Columbia

Sumner County: Lucky Shot, Nick Tollie, 2926 Dobbins Pike, Portland

TWRA REGION III (CUMBERLAND PLATEAU, SOUTHEAST TENNESSEE)

Bledsoe County: P 3 Processing, 27015 U.S. Highway 127, Dunlap

Cumberland County: H&R Processing, 544 Saw Mill Road, Crossville

Fentress County: G 2 Processing, 290 Leamon Hall Road, Clarkrange

Hamilton County: Rogers Processing and Taxidermy, 1700 Dallas Lake Road, Soddy Daisy

Jackson County: Whitleyville Station, 3255 Jennings Creek Highway, Whitleyville

Marion County: Jerry Hamilton’s Processing, 1095 Bailey Lane Road, Whitwell

Meigs County: Watts Bar Wildlife Artistry, 831 Ivy Moore Circle, Decatur

Roane County: Treadway Deer Processing, 1020 S. Gateway Avenue, Rockwood

TWRA REGION IV (EAST TENNESSEE)

Anderson County: Adams Taxidermy, 102 Shipe Road, Powell

Carter County: H and H Market, 106 Nave Hollow Loop, Elizabethton

Claiborne County: Cunningham’s Slaughter House, 860 Cedar Ford Road, Tazewell

Hamblen County: Bulls Gap Custom Meats, 282 Ladrew Lane, Bulls Gap

Hawkins County: McCoys Custom Meats, 225 Old Mill Road, Rogersville

Loudon County: Rock Hill Taxidermy & Processing, 695 Smith Valley Road, Lenoir City

The TWRA urges hunters to participate in this vital surveillance effort to help maintain healthy deer populations across Tennessee. For more information on CWD, sampling efforts, and additional resources, please visit tnwildlife.org.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.

