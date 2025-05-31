TWRA Statewide Biodiversity Summit Taking Place in October

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announces the inaugural Tennessee Biodiversity Summit, an event celebrating Tennessee’s rich habitats and multitude of species, will take place Oct. 22, 2025, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Middle Tennessee State University. All wildlife enthusiasts, including experts, birdwatchers, hunters, and anyone with an interest in nature, are invited to participate in this experience packed with opportunities to learn about wildlife, habitats, and conservation in Tennessee.

Eight dynamic speakers will deliver presentations centered on this year’s theme, Tennessee’s Biodiversity: Past, Present, and Future, highlighting some of the current wildlife projects taking place across the state. Participants will also learn about the updated State Wildlife Action Plan, a federally guided blueprint to prevent the decline of biodiversity. This plan engages a broad array of partners, including other government agencies, conservation groups, private landowners, and others in the development process, many of which will be educating at the event.

TWRA Chief of Biodiversity, Josh Campbell stated, “We are profoundly fortunate to have such diverse wildlife in Tennessee, and our agency is excited to share the dedication of not only TWRA but all partnering agencies that work for the betterment of species across the state”.

Educational booths will be set up during the event to highlight those committed to protecting the rich biodiversity and to provide actionable resources for attendees. Time for networking and a silent auction with incredible excursions to learn first-hand about wildlife will also take place. Event sponsors include the Greg A. Vital Center for Natural Resources and Conservation at Cleveland State Community College and Bridgestone Americas, Inc. For more information and registration visit tnwildlife.org.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email