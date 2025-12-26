TWRA’s Tennessee Wildlife Magazine 2026-27 Photo Contest Now Underway

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is now accepting entries for its 2026-27 photo contest for publication in the Tennessee Wildlife magazine annual calendar and license cards. All interested photographers are invited to submit up to 10 of their best photos of wildlife species native to the Volunteer State. Hunting, fishing, and boating photos may also be considered.

The selected winning entries will appear in the 2026-27 calendar, which begins in August

and runs through July. Photo submissions must be received by March 20, 2026.

Photos must be horizontal (landscape) in JPEG format, sized to print no smaller than 8

1/2 by 11 inches, and have a resolution of at least 300 pixels/inch. Visit tnwildlife.org and click the calendar contest button to submit an entry. If a photo is selected for the calendar edition, the photographer will receive a cash stipend of $60. Photos will also be considered for use in other TWRA publications, on the TWRA website, and on social media.

Tennessee Wildlife is the official magazine for TWRA. Subscription rates are $10 for one

year, $17 for two years, and $25 for three years. Subscriptions may be purchased on the TWRA website.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for protecting, managing, and

conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email