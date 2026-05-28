TWRA Reports No Boating-Related Deaths During Memorial Day Weekend For 2nd Consecutive Year

For the second consecutive year, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is pleased to report there were no boating-related fatalities over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The holiday weekend extended from 5 p.m. Friday through midnight Monday and is regarded as the unofficial start of the summer boating season.

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Two injury incidents were reported, one on the Tennessee River in Decatur County and one on Old Hickory Lake in Wilson County. TWRA game wardens made seven arrests for BUI (boating under the influence). Agency officials indicated that rainy conditions helped decrease the normal recreational boating traffic over the holiday period.

There have been nine boating-related fatalities on the state’s waterways this year, compared to five at this same time following Memorial Day weekend in 2025.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.

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