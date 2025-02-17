Two Wanted in Multiple Counties Arrested in Mt. Juliet

February 17, 2025 – While patrolling I-40 West, an officer clocked a red Mustang speeding at 95 mph. The vehicle, also bearing a tag from a different car, failed to stop immediately, continuing for about a mile and a half before pulling into the Shell/McDonald’s off Old Hickory Blvd.

Upon stopping, the male driver became confrontational and refused to comply. When the officer attempted to detain him, he resisted, stating he was “not going to be handcuffed.” An off-duty security officer saw the struggle and stepped in to assist. After continued resistance, the suspect was taken into custody.

The 35-year-old male from Whites Creek was found to have a revoked license and active warrants in Smyrna for Failure to Appear and Violation of a Domestic Order of Protection, as well as in Montgomery County for Failure to Appear on an Aggravated Burglary charge. He now faces additional charges, including Failure to Yield, Driving on Revoked, and Resisting Arrest.

His passenger, a 38-year-old female from Joelton, also had outstanding warrants for Domestic Assault in Nashville and Shoplifting in Rutherford County. She was taken into custody as well. A 12-year-old child in the car was safely transported to Mt. Juliet, where a family member picked her up.

Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department

