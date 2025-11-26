Two Wanted for Questioning in Kroger Theft

Murfreesboro police are working to identify a man and woman wanted for questioning in a theft at Kroger on Old Fort Parkway on Oct. 31.

Investigators say a woman distracted a shopper while a man stole the victim’s wallet from her purse. The victim’s credit card was later used to make fraudulent purchases at Lowe’s on Old Fort Parkway.

Anyone who recognizes the pair or the burgundy or red Dodge Journey SUV they were seen in leaving Lowe’s, is asked to call Detective Jamison at 629-201-5581.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email