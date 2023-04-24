Two Victims Identified in Deadly Hookah Bar Shooting in Nashville

Two people were shot and killed at a Nashville hookah bar over the weekend, WKRN reports.

The Metro Nashville Police responded to the shooting at Trap Up Studio on Hill Avenue in South Nashville around 2 a.m. on Sunday, April 23.

Officials say 27-year-old David Bickham died at the scene and 26-year-old Tarrell Grant later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Police say Bickham was the DJ at the bar.

An investigation is underway to determine if a fight between Bickham and Grant inside the bar was the cause of the deadly shooting.

A gun was recovered by police from inside the business. However, police do not have a suspect in custody in connection with the incident at this time.

If you have any information, please call the Metro Police Homicide Unit at 615-862-6910.

