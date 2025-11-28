Two-Vehicle Crash On I-24 Leaves One Critically Injured Near I-840

A serious two-vehicle crash on I-24 East near the I-840 interchange left one person in critical condition on Thursday.

Units with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to the scene and confirmed that two people were trapped inside the vehicles. Firefighters immediately began extrication efforts and were able to safely free both occupants.

Crews provided patient care at the scene until the victims were transferred into the care of Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services. One of the patients was reported to be in critical condition.

I-24 East was temporarily closed while emergency crews worked the crash and has since reopened.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email