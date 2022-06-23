(June 22, 2022) A collision involving a Ford Fusion sedan and a chipper truck on Briley Parkway north near the Centennial Boulevard exit resulted in the death of the Fusion’s driver, Joe D. Long, 74, of Nashville.

The investigation shows that the 2013 model Fusion was either stopped or traveling at a very low speed when the truck rounded a curve and struck it from behind at 12:15 p.m.

The impact pushed the car onto the right shoulder and then into a ditch. Long was pinned in the car and died at the scene. His two adult children were able to get out. They were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One of them told officers that the car was having problems, was unable to travel above 15 mph, and that Long was trying to get it home.

The truck driver said he was unable to avoid the crash.

Story by Metro Police