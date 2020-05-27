One person was flown via life flight to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Bridgestone Parkway early Wednesday morning.

The tractor trailer was headed east at 7:00 a.m. when the driver left the roadway and over corrected, flipping one of the trailers and crashing into another tractor trailer. The driver of the other vehicle was pinned in and had to be extricated by the La Vergne Fire Rescue Department. The extrication took 45 minutes from start to finish.

The victim was transported via life flight to the hospital with serious injuries. An update on the victim’s condition is not available at this time.

Bridgestone Parkway is expected to be closed for several hours while crews work to offload the flipped trailer and get the wreckage towed away.

