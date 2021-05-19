M2 Development Partners, LLC (M2) announces the development of a two-tower Luxury Full-Service Ritz-Carlton Hotel, For Sale Condominiums andRental Apartment with a Signature Rooftop Restaurant on the site at Korean Veteran Blvd and Lafayette Street that M2 acquired in March 2020 in the SoBro District of Nashville.

The targeted completion date of the Project will be in Q1 2025. Total Project square footage is approximately 1,200,000+ square feet and will be comprised of:

240 Luxury Branded Rooms / Suites

150 For Sale Condos

185+ MultiFamily Rental Units

6,000 square foot Spa

30,000 square feet of Meeting & Banquet area

10,000 square feet of Supporting Retail

560 space Structured Parking Garage

Signature Roof-Top Restaurant.

1 of 2

Current plans call for a 46 story tower comprised of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, For Sale Condominiums, a Parking Deck, Roof-Top Restaurant and an adjacent 32 story

tower comprised of Ritz-Carlton Branded Full-Service Rental Apartments and a supporting, best-inmarket amenity package.

Skidmore, Owens & Merrill is the Architectural Firm of Record for the Nashville Project as they have a 30 year history with Ritz-Carlton having completed 9 Ritz-Carlton projects around the world.

The Project will have LEED Gold and WELL Certifications. With LEED Gold, the project will emphasize the preservation of planetary resources, focusing on the connections to the urban location, energy efficient system design, reduced water consumption and waste, and lower operating costs. With WELL certification, the project will reinforce Luxury Hospitality Brand standards of providing world-class services and amenities, all while providing an environment that enhances the health, well-being and productivity of residents, guests and employees.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel and Residences will offer the complete range of amenities and services you have come to expect from the Ritz-Carlton full-service luxury hospitality brand. The residential project amenities and services for the condominiums and rental apartments will include: multiple dining options in addition to the signature roof-top restaurant, 24 hour bellman and doorman, 24 hour front desk services, security and valet parking, charging privileges and direct billing for hotel services, mail and package acceptance, temporary storage and deliver, dedicated workout facilities, pools with sun open air decks and lounge areas, access to the spa facilities, media rooms, private entrances, bicycle storage, pet spa, housekeeping, personal training, grocery stocking,

business center, car washing and detailing, vendor and schedule maintenance coordination and many more.