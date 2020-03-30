Two teenagers escape injury after their kayak overturned, leaving them stranded in the Stones River Sunday afternoon, March 29.

The 17-year old males launched the kayak at the Thompson Lane Trailhead around 1:45 p.m. Fifteen seconds into the ride, the kayak flipped, tossing them in the swift moving water. The teens managed to hang on to tree branches and began to yell for help. Someone passing by saw them stranded and dialed 9-1-1.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Swift Water Rescue Team launched a boat into the fast-moving water and rescued the teens.

Rescue 4, Ladder 4, Ladder 1, Engine 7, Rescue 1, Safety 1, Battalion Chief 1 and 2 also responded to the scene.

The teenagers were not wearing a lifejacket and were not injured.

“After a heavy rain, water can be swift and not safe,” said MFRD Battalion Chief Blake Insell. “If you are enjoying waterways, always wear a lifejacket; it could mean the difference between life and death.”

The teens were checked out at the scene and didn’t have to be transported to the hospital.