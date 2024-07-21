Two Suspects Wanted in Connection to Highway Patrol Trooper Shooting in Putnam County

Authorities are searching for two suspects who are wanted in connection to the shooting of Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Trooper Adam Cothron in Cookeville on July 19th.

Authorities have identified one of the suspects as 29-year-old Braze Rucker and THP is offering a $10,000 award for information leading to the arrest of Rucker. Authorities are still trying to identify the second suspect.

Have information? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND!

#Update #TNBlueAlert Colonel Matt Perry addresses the shooting of Trooper Adam Cothron. There is a $10K reward for Braze Rucker, one of the subjects sought in this shooting. If you have information that can aid law enforcement, call 1-800-TBI-FIND. @TBInvestigation pic.twitter.com/tgGi1hB3CH — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) July 21, 2024

The incident happened on Friday night, July 19. “Officials said Trooper Adam Cothron pulled over a white Kia Forte for a traffic violation and was shot during the interaction. Shortly after, the vehicle fled on Highway 109 near Gallatin,” reports WKRN.

THP posted on X at 9:15pm on Friday that they were searching for a white Kia Forte with a TN temp tag of Q9SC4JR. Around midnight, the Kia Forte was recovered in Sumner County.

#UPDATE we have located the car. We still need your help in identifying the passenger and driver. Please call 423-954-2130 ext 0 with any information.@TBInvestigation https://t.co/n3b1qet2c4 — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) July 20, 2024

The TBI has added Rucker to the Tennessee Most Wanted List and he is considered to be armed and dangerous. A Blue Alert was also issued for Rucker. Rucker is described as a 29-year-old black male, 6’3″, 140 lbs with brown eyes and he is bald.

The search for Rucker, as well as the second suspect continues. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you have information on this case.

Trooper Cothron was flown to Vanderbilt Trauma Center from Cookeville Regional Medical Center. “According to THP, Cothron is in stable condition,” reports WKRN. An account has been set up to assist Cothron and his family at Citizens Bank, which has 21 locations in the following counties: Bedford, Clay, Coffee, DeKalb, Jackson, Macon, Overton, Putnam, Smith, Sumner and Wilson.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email