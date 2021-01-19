Two Suspects Stole Seven Vehicles From Murfreesboro Rental Car Business

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro police detectives are on the hunt for two individuals after they stole seven (7) vehicles from Enterprise Rental on NW Broad Street Sunday, Jan. 17.

According to detectives, the suspects drove a black pickup to Enterprise Rental and stole keys to the vehicles from a secure key return box. They returned and stole the vehicles, one at a time over a one-hour period.

The vehicles taken include, a 2020 blue Chevrolet Silverado, 2020 black Toyota Camry, 2020 white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, 2020 red Ford F-150 XLT with third door on passenger’s side, 2020 red Kia Soul, 2020 gray Chrysler Voyager, and a blue 2020 Nissan Altima. The Chevrolet Silverado has since been located.

A customer left a wallet containing a debit in the Dodge Ram. The suspects used the cards at a business in Shelbyville.

Anyone with information should contact MPD Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 or email [email protected].