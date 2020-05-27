Two Suspects Steal 4-wheeler From Mickey's Motors

On May 23, 2020, two male subjects, possibly in their 50’s or older, stole a 4-wheeler from Mickey’s Motors at 2118 N. Thompson Lane.

On Friday, May 22, the men parked an early 2000’s model red Durango SUV at the vet clinic next door and walked over to the business. They are seen looking at a 4-wheeler.

During the early morning hours of May 23, the men parked a dark color, early 2000 model GMC Sierra behind an adjacent business, and loaded the 4-wheeler onto their truck and trailer and left the scene. The truck has noticeable faded paint or primer on the rear passenger side. The man wearing the jersey walks with a limp

If you have any information on the identity of these individuals please contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507

MORE CRIME NEWS