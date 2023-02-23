Two Suspects Steal Cat from PetSmart in Murfreesboro

Detectives need help identifying two persons of interest in a theft of an animal case.

On Feb. 21, 2023, two unknown individuals entered the PetSmart on Old Fort Parkway and left with a gray and white adolescent Calico cat that was in a cage in the adoption area.

The cat is a rescue cat which belongs to Dove Rock Sanctuary, an adoption agency responsible for the placement of the cat.

If you recognize these individuals, please contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 or email 0300@murfreesborotn.gov.