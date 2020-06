Two men are accused of stealing a utility trailer from the parking lot of Koji Express Japanese Grill, 3114 South Church Street, between the hours of 7:00 p.m. on June 4, 2020 and 7:00 a.m. on June 5, 2020.

The suspects attached the trailer to a silver Nisan Xterra and drove away. The trailer has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.

If you have any information that could help identify the individuals, please contact Detective Sean Garrison at 629.201.5511

