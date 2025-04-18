Two Students Ignite Classroom Fire at Smyrna Middle School

Two students at Smyrna Middle School were identified as responsible for starting a small fire in a classroom on Thursday afternoon, according to Rutherford County Schools.

School officials say the students brought a lighter to school and ignited a piece of paper, which led to a shelf of textbooks catching fire. The incident prompted an immediate evacuation of the school. All students and staff were safely evacuated with no reported injuries.

The school’s resource officer and administrators quickly investigated and determined the cause of the fire. The students involved will face disciplinary action under the district’s code of conduct, pending the conclusion of the fire department’s investigation.

“We thank everyone involved for acting quickly to ensure the safety of our students and employees,” said James Evans, spokesperson for Rutherford County Schools. “We also appreciate the patience of parents during the incident.”

