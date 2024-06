June 21, 2024 – Murfreesboro detectives are investigating a shoplifting case that occurred at Ulta on Medical Center Parkway on June 18.

Hundreds of dollars’ worth of merchandise was stolen. A store employee spoke with two younger females about the shoplifting, but they fled the scene without paying.

If you have any information or can identify these two persons of interest, please reach out to Detective Aaron Gonzalez at 629-201-5638.

Source: Murfreesboro Police

