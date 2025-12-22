Two Separate Weekend Crashes In Murfreesboro Leave One Dead, Several Injured

Murfreesboro police are investigating two separate crashes that left one woman dead, and several others injured on Sunday, Dec. 21.
The first crash happened at 8:14 a.m. on Old Fort Parkway at the Interstate 24 overpass. Investigators said Deborah Hensel, 64, rear-ended a 2026 Ford F-350 that was stopped at a traffic light waiting to merge onto I-24. Hensel died at the scene.
The 27-year-old driver of the F-350 was taken to Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, treated, and released. The overpass and all I-24 ramps were closed for several hours during the investigation.
The second crash occurred at 2:21 p.m. on Veterans Parkway at Armstrong Valley Road. Investigators said the driver of a 2015 Toyota Corolla ran a red light and struck a 1998 Chevrolet 1500 pickup. The impact pushed the pickup into an SUV and a Jeep stopped at the light.
Two people in the pickup were flown to a hospital in two separate helicopters. They are in stable condition.
Both crashes are under investigation by the Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT).
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!