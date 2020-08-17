Two Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center Employees Promoted

Two Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center employees were recently promoted; Leon Cesar rose to the position of Captain and Matt Adams was promoted to Lieutenant.

“We are so incredibly proud to announce these promotions,” said Juvenile Detention Center Director Lynn Duke. “We know that both Leon and Matt will excel in their new positions and will serve our center well.”

Leon Cesar, Juvenile Detention Captain

Cesar, a native of Miami, Florida, graduated from Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. Leon has 13 years’ experience with Juvenile Detention and has progressed steadily through the ranks.

Leon realized his passion for criminal justice after participating in a summer program for inner city youth. Shortly thereafter, he accepted and completed a two-year internship program with Miami-Dade County Court System. Upon taking Juvenile Court Judge Donna Davenport’s Juvenile Justice Course at MTSU, which required attending a juvenile court hearing, Leon’s future employment trajectory was set.

In his spare time, Cesar enjoys spending time with his family playing football, basketball, and bowling. The family is involved in several youth sports. Fun fact: Leon’s mother and father were native Haitians and he speaks Creole fluently.

Matt Adams, Juvenile Detention Lieutenant

Adams, who has been with Juvenile Detention for 12 years, is a native of Murfreesboro and graduated from MTSU with a Bachelor’s of Science with a concentration in Management for Information Technology.

Matt served as one of the first Judicial Commissioners for Juvenile Court Judge Donna Davenport and considers that one of the most memorable moments of his career, along with designing and implementing an electronic intake management system and successfully preventing a detainee suicide.

Matt is married and has two sons. His hobbies include coding/web development, hunting, woodworking, and designing/creating 3D models. Fun fact: Matt makes a MEAN smoked bologna!

Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron said, “I would like to congratulate these two gentlemen on their career advancement, and look forward to their continued service with our County’s Juvenile Detention Center.”